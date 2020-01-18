Gardaí in Co Monaghan recovered an estimated €100,000 worth of cannabis during a search of a house this morning.

At around 9am, detectives supported by the Armed Support Unit raided a house in the Rockcorry area of Carrickmacross.

During the course of the search, the house was found to be fully adapted for use as a grow house.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Castleblayney Garda Station for questioning.


The property is now being technically examined. Investigations are ongoing.

