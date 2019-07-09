Revenue officers seized approximately 900g of herbal cannabis following a search, under warrant, of a property in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, they have confirmed.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of €18,000 were discovered as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Enniscorthy Garda Drugs and Detective Unit.

A 31-year-old Irish man was arrested by gardaí and is currently being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups.

Investigations are ongoing, Revenue have said.