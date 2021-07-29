A man has been arrested and a woman has been injured in an aggravated burglary in Co Kildare.

A man armed with what’s believed to be a knife entered a house in Athy at around 5 o’clock this morning.

The occupants woke up and confronted the man, who injured a woman living in the house while he tried to escape.

She received medical treatment at the scene.

Gardai searched the area and surrounding properties and arrested a man.

He’s being questioned at Kildare town garda station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.