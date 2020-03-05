A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to a scam taking place in Tipperary.

Yesterday, Beat News reported on the story of a man posing as a phone watch employee to scam people out of money in Clonmel.

Today a man was apprehended in relation to a similar incident which too place in the Corbally area of Limerick on Sunday March 1st.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have received other reports of this type of fraud occurring in recent days and investigators from Mayorstone Park are liaising with Gardaí in Cork and Tipperary.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leetch said “If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately. Genuine trade’s people or a salesperson won’t be offended by any queries the Gardaí may make.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact their local Garda Station.