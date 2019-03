A man has been arrested after reports that a man was carrying a gun in north Dublin this evening.

It happened at a 4.45 on Cranogue Road in Ballymun.

There are unconfirmed reports a number of shots were fired but nobody was injured.

Gardai say a man in his 30s has been arrested for firearms offences.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team has been called to the scene.

