A man has been arrested by Gardaí following a high-speed car chase in Dublin.

The driver, a man in his 40s, failed to stop at a routine checkpoint in Walkinstown this morning.

He was pursued by gardaí, before being stopped at the bridge in Harold’s Cross and wasn’t injured in the collision.

A number of cars, including a Garda car were damaged – a motorist in his 50s is being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The man who was arrested is being held at Terenure Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Donegal arrested a driver after a 160kph pursuit in the same area where four pals lost their lives less than a month ago following a horrific crash.

