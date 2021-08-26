Photo: An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook

By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí have arrested a man following a drug seizure in Co. Tipperary.

Clonmel Gardaí noticed a number of people acting suspiciously on Tuesday shortly after half five on the Cashel Road, Clonmel where they then carried out a search.

Heroin and crack cocaine worth almost €1,450 euro was seized and a man in his mid 20’s was arrested at the scene.

Two vehicles were also seized by Gardai at the location where another man, in his early 20’s, was also arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident that occurred in Thurles earlier in the month.