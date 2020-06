A woman’s died after being attacked with a sword in west Dublin.

The incident happened in Blanchardstown just before midday.

The woman, in her 60s, was assaulted in her own home in the Willow Wood area.

A man, who was known to the victim, has been arrested and is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A number of Gardai, including members of the Armed Support Unit, were involved in making the arrest and investigations are ongoing.