A man has been arrested after fleeing from Gardaí in County Carlow this afternoon.

Officers noticed a car driving dangerously on the main Carlow Kilkenny Road at around 1:30pm.

The driver initially failed to stop for Gardaí and following a short chase was caught in Bagenalstown.

The man – who’s in his 30s – was and taken to Carlow Garda Station for questioning.