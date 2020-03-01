A man in his 20s has been arrested after three people were killed in a crash in County Louth.

The two car collision happened on the N1 at Carrickarnan north of Dundalk at around a quarter past 2 yesterday morning.

The people inside one of the cars, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s who was in the other car also died at the scene, while a second man in his 20s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

The man who’s been arrested is being questioned at Dundalk garda station.