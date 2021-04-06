James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a dangerous driving incident after he failed to stop at a Covid checkpoint and led officers on a chase from north Cork to Limerick.

At around 5pm on Sunday, a car failed to stop for gardaí at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Kanturk, Co Cork.

A managed containment operation ensued as gardaí followed the car at a safe distance.

The car was witnessed travelling at high speed and on the wrong side of the road on occasions.

The car was eventually involved in a single-vehicle collision at a roundabout in Raheen Industrial Estate, Limerick.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Kilmallock District Court this evening at 5pm.