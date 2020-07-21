A man in his late teens has been arrested following an attempted hijacking in Cork City last night.

At around 7 o’clock, a man got into the back of a car parked on Grand Parade, and threatened the two people inside with a knife.

He demanded they drive him to a destination, however the car remained parked and the man ran away from the scene towards Bishop Lucy Park.

No one was injured in the incident.

The incident was reported to gardaí with a description of the subject, and a patrol of the city by members of the City Centre Policing Unit in Cork City led to the arrest.

The man is now being questioned at Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.