A man has been remanded on bail for not wearing a face mask in a popular Wexford supermarket.

47-year-old Christopher Cussens of Ballymacoonoghue, The Ballagh, Enniscorthy was brought before Wexford District Court and charged with not wearing a face covering at Pettit’s Supervalu as well as failing to provide a valid name and address.

According to RTÉ, the court heard that Mr Cussens uttered the phrase “I’m a private man” followed by “Ní seasann fuath” when arrested by gardaí on Sunday, January 10.

The defendant also said he was exempt from wearing a mask, but failed to provide a reason to such on the morning of the incident.

Defending himself in court, Mr Cussens stated “I didn’t break the law” before going on to argue that he didn’t wear a mask on religious grounds given that he was an Orthodox Christian.

The presiding judge granted Mr Cussens bail providing he obeyed all COVID-19 regulations. He is due back in court this coming April.