€125,000 worth of cannabis herb has been seized in County Carlow.

It comes after the search of a premises in Phelim Wood, Tullow last Friday.

Gardaí have confirmed that it was part of an operation by Gardaí attached to Carlow and accompanied by the Dog Unit.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station.

He has appeared before the CCJ and a file is being prepared for the DPP.