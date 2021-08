A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder by Gardai investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.

He sustained head injuries at a house in Rathbane in Limerick on March 13th.

The child died a number of days later after being brought to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Today Gardai arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s as part of the investigation.

They are being questioned at stations in Limerick City.