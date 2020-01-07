A male pedestrian is in critical condition following a serious collision in Tipperary yesterday.

The man in his 70s was involved in a collision with a cyclist at Glenconnor Upper in Clonmel at 6.35pm.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with serious head injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí at Clonmel are appealing for anyone with information particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

More to follow…