A man in his 70s has died following a road crash in Co Kildare on Saturday.

At about 7.25pm on Saturday, gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle fatal road collision at Lattensbog, Adamstown.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his early 70s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed for technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward by contacting Newbridge Garda station (045 440180), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.