An elderly man has died following an incident in west Cork yesterday evening.

The man in his 70s was involved in a single-vehicle road collision on Main Street in Skibbereen shortly after 6pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the man suffered a heart attack while driving.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene and the road was closed for a short period of time.

Gardaí say a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.