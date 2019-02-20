A 70-year-man has died in a single-vehicle road collision in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The incident occurred at 8.30pm last night on the Ballinasloe to Laurencetown Road at Sycamore Hill when the man’s car hit a wall.

His body was taken to the morgue at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed pending an examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090-9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any Garda Station.

