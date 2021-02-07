A 62 year-old man is due to appear in court on Sunday charged with the murder of a woman (72) whose body was found in a burning car in a forest in Co Cork earlier this week.

The man was charged at Fermoy Garda station at 11.30pm on Saturday night with the murder at Dromdeer, Doneraile on February 4th.

He is due to appear before a special court sitting in Fermoy at 11am on Sunday morning when he will be formally charged.

The man was arrested by gardaí at about 4pm on Friday.

Gardaí had been alerted after a passerby reported seeing a car on fire in a Coillte forest at Dromdeer, some 5km from Doneraile.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire but it was clear that the woman was dead and the scene and car were preserved by gardaí.

Assistant State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a preliminary examination of the body of the woman in the badly damaged Dacia Duster.

The body of the woman, named locally as Mary O’Keeffe, was later removed to Cork University Hospital where Dr Bolster carried out a postmortem examination on Friday afternoon. Gardaí have not released Dr Bolster’s findings at postmortem for operational reasons.