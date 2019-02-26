Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash in Co Sligo this morning.

A man in his 60s was fatally injured following a single car crash on the Tubercurry Road at approximately 9.45am.

The man’s car struck a wall at a bridge at Doomore, Cloonacool.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway, the road is closed traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballymote Garda Station on (071) 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Share it:













Don't Miss