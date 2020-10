A man in his late 50s has died following a crash in Co Killkenny earlier this month.

He was the driver of a tractor that overturned at Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, at around 3:45pm on Monday, October 5th.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in a serious condition, but since passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage to contact them.