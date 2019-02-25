A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash on the M50 close to the Port Tunnel.

The man, who was travelling on a motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am this morning close to the North bore of the tunnel.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination will take place at Dublin City Morgue.

The road at the scene of the crash has re-opened following an examination of the are a by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Share it:













Don't Miss