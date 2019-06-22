Gardaí investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the M11 have arrested a man in his 50s.

The man is currently detained at Gorey Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The collision involving a truck and another vehicle occurred Northbound on the M11 (off Clogh roundabout), Gorey, at approximately 2.10pm Saturday 22nd June 2019.

The vehicle involved, set alight as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 30s was fatally injured. The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

The road has since reopened and the man’s body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to take place tomorrow.