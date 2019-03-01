Man, 40s, shot dead in west Dublin

Latest: A man in his 40s has died after he was shot at a house in west Dublin this afternoon.
The incident occurred in the front garden of a house in Foxdene shortly after 2pm.
A number of shots were fired.
Gardaí in Lucan are investigating and the scene is currently preserved pending a probe by the Garda Crime Scene Examiners.
The man’s body remains at the scene.
A burnt out van has also been discovered close by in the Balgaddy area.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
Update – 3.20pm: Man reported to have died in Clondalkin shooting
A man in his 40s who was shot in Clondalkin after lunchtime today is reported to have died.
The shooting occurred in the Foxdene area of the west Dublin suburb.
Earlier: Man reported to have died in Clondalkin shooting
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a shooting in Clondalkin.
The incident occurred in the Foxdene area.
Gardaí responded to reports of shots being discharged shortly after 2pm today.
It is understood a man was shot in the incident.
Gardaí could not confirm that he has been critically injured.
It follows an earlier incident in Clondalkin today in which a woman was found stabbed to death at a house in Greenfort Drive.
A man in his 50s was arrested and he is detained at Lucan Garda Station.