By Cillian Doyle.

A man has been arrested and charged following a robbery in Co. Tipperary.

It happened yesterday morning at a filling station on the Cashel Road, Tipperary Town.

A man, aged in his 40s, entered the premises, made threats to staff and demanded a sum of cash from the till.

He took the cash and some other items and fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí identified the suspect and arrested the man a short time later.

He was taken to Tipperary Town Garda Station and appeared before Limerick City District Court this morning.