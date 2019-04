Gardaí at the scene. Picture Ciara Wilkinson

A man has been injured following a shooting incident in Drogheda.

Gardaí say they are on the scene of the incident which occurred at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

One man, 36, was injured in the incident and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Gardaí say the incident occurred at Hardimans Gardens, Drogheda.