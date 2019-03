Gardaí have charged a man in his 30s following a serious assault in Cork.

The incident happened at a car park in Sleaveen East in Macroom in the early hours of Thursday morning.

As a result, a man in his 70s was treated at Cork University Hospital for serious injuries.

A man charged in connection with the incident is to appear before a Special Sitting of Bantry District Court this afternoon.

