A man in his 30s has died following a stabbing in Co Wicklow.

It happened at a house at Meadowvale, Arklow at around 12.30am this morning.

He was treated at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital but died a short time later.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being held at Arklow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station 0402 26320 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.