A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Dublin.

The man was arrested in connection with an assault in Tallaght on Saturday night.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons, from Clondalkin, was found with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate late on Saturday night.

He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by gardaí where he was later pronounced dead on Monday.

The arrested man is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.