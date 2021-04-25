A 22-year-old man has died after falling into a blowhole in Co Cork.

The accident occurred at cliffs near Garretstown beach.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered from the water by rescue divers.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

One of his friends, a 23-year-old man, who tried to help him was also rescued and is being treated in hospital.

The alarm was raised at around 11:30 last night.

The Coast Guard and Gardaí were involved in the operation.