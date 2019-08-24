Gardaí are investigating a “serious assault” in Co Meath overnight which left a 21-year-old man critically injured.

The incident took place at around 3am this morning at Watergate Street in Navan.

Gardaí say they were alerted to the man who was lying on the ground in the town.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he is in a critical condition.

The scene has been preserved and a Garda Technical examination has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am. and 3.30am. and who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

They are also looking to speak with any motorists who may have passed through Watergate Street around those times and have dashcam footage.

People with information are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 – 9036100, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.