By Olivia Kelleher

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following an accident in Blarney, Co Cork.

The man sustained critical injuries in an incident on an off-road track shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. The man was pronounced dead before he could be taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood the fatal incident involved a motocross-type bike which was being used by the man on an off-road track.

The motorcyclist lost control and was thrown off, suffering critical injuries as he hit the ground.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner’s Court.