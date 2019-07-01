Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run incident in Limerick.

A man in his early 20s has died following the incident.

Gardaí say the incident between the pedestrian and a jeep that occurred on Hyde Road at around 4.40am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, where his body remains pending a Garda Technical Examination.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep, failed to remain at the scene.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

They said that investigations are ongoing.