A man in his 20s has been killed in a single vehicle crash in Co Antrim.

The incident occurred on the Altnahinch Road in Loughgiel shortly before 11pm last night.

The road, which was closed for a time overnight, has since reopened.

Police in the North are appealing for anyone who was travelling on Altnahinch Road last night or who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Anyone who has any information can contact the PSNI on 101.