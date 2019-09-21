A young man has died after a car entered a canal in Cavan this evening.

The car was carrying three occupants when it entered the canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge, on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell road, around 6.30pm.

The man, in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered from the water.

Two other men, also in their 20s, escaped uninjured. One was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The road is closed to traffic as a Garda technical examination is underway. Local diversions are in place.