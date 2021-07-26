Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into romance fraud.

A man based in the east of the country was defrauded of €28,000 on a dating website and the money was laundered through the accounts of two people based in Tipperary and Dublin.

One of the same accounts was also used to launder the proceeds of an invoice redirect fraud on an Irish-based company.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Tipperary on Thursday and later released without charge, while a woman in her 40s was arrested in Dublin this morning and is being held at Finglas garda station.