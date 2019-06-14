Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Kilkenny man’s death in a south-west London flat was linked to an earlier rape inquiry.

According to the BBC, Adrian Murphy, 43, was discovered in Battersea on 4 June.

A post-mortem failed to determine how he died; items of his had been stolen from the flat.

Police have linked it to a rape allegation where a man, aged in his 40s, was drugged and his flat was ransacked.

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were both arrested on 12 June.