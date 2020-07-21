Cabinet Ministers are expected to meet later to finally sign off on the green list of countries which are deemed safe to travel to.

Malta, Cyprus, Italy and Greece are expected to be on the list while the UK and America aren’t.

Eoghan Corry from Air and Travel Magazine says many of the so-called safe countries won’t be places we travel to a lot.

“Everything else in the middle we’re not sure about and they’re the big markets – of the nine or 10 countries that are clearly going to make it there’ll be four of them in the Meditteranean”, he said.

“The rest of those are not that significant in terms of air connectivity from Ireland.”