A male in his late teens has been arrested in relation to the collision on the M8 this morning.

The collision which occurred between junction 4 and 5 on the M8, involved two cars and a truck.

One of the vehicles is believed to have been stolen from a property in Castleroy, Limerick sometime between yesterday and today.

A male juvenile in his late teens was taken to South Tipperary Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road has since reopened.

More to follow…