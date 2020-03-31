Gardaí are investigating a serious assault following the discovery of an injured man at a bus stop in Cork.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s received multiple stab wounds and was found in the Glasslynn Road area of Bandon at around 7.45am this morning.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí said a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.