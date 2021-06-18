By Cillian Doyle.

The Director for the National Centre of Men’s Health says men need to be gentle on themselves.

This week marks Men’s Health Week, where the theme is ‘Making the Connections’.

The Men’s Health Forum in Ireland are asking men to ‘Check in’ on their feelings, ‘Check up’ on friends, and ‘check out’ the information and supports available.

Dr Noel Richardson is Director for the National Centre of Men’s Health, and a professor at IT Carlow.

Speaking to Beat News, he says the pandemic has helped people’s understanding of mental health issues.

“There’s a lot more empathy, understanding and compassion about mental health issues and normalization of conversations around mental health2>

“That’s really welcome – because traditionally there has been some taboo or stigma around the topic but thankfully that’s beginning to decrease now which is really positive”.