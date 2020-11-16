Gardaí in Dublin recovered over 1,000 items and €11,000 in cash during seizure last week.

In the course of ongoing investigations into thefts in the city centre, Gardaí searched a premises in Dublin 3.

This premises was previously identified by Gardaí as a location where stolen products are brought to and sold for onward distribution and sale.

The front room of the premises was converted into a make-shift shop with a range of items on display for sale.

The rear of the house and sheds were used as a storage facility for vast amounts of stock.

Ledgers and records of sales and purchases were also recovered in the search of the property.

Investigations are ongoing.