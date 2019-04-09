Nearly 60% of Irish parents don’t know the recommended amount of daily exercise for their children, and 89% blame technology for stopping their kids from being active.

A survey of a thousand parents for Kellogs GAA Cúl Camps – also found that 1 in 5 parents can’t afford to have their kids involved in sport.

Clinical Child Psychologist Dr Malie Coyne says there are several worrying findings:

“Parents are about time pressure being a real issue for them in terms of getting their kids into physical activity.

“Some parents would also report that their children are not as interested in doing physical activity and that they would be more interested perhaps in staying at home and relying a little bit more on technology that sport wouldn’t be something they are interested in doing.”

