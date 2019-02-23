A major search will take place this morning for an Icelandic man who has been missing in Dublin for the past two weeks.

41-year-old Jon Jonsson disappeared after leaving the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall at around 11am on February 9.

He had travelled to Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée.

Jon is described as six foot in height, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when last seen.

Twelve members of Jon’s family will join locals in a search, beginning at the Bonnington Hotel at 9.30am.

His sister Anna says she is missing her rock: “There’s a whole gap in the family. We’re really connected, we have a good relationship.

“When I’m about to get into trouble or about to be depressed he calls me before that happens and tells me that no problem is too big to solve.

“He is a comfort.”

