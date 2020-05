A major search operation is underway for a man who was reported missing in the Tramore area last night.

Gardaí were alerted at around 9:30pm and a search of the town and immediate coastal areas began/

The Coastguard Helicopter joined in the search for the 39-year-old last night.

Gardaí are concerned for the man safety and are appealing to the public to contact them if they see anything.

The search is ongoing and local rescue services are expected to join this morning.