Major changes to Garda divisions across the country will be announced today.

Commissioner Drew Harris will reveal the new Operating Model, which will see changes to the organisation’s structures, processes, services and governance.

It’s expected that the Waterford division will be merged with Carlow and Kilkenny as part of the changes being announced.

Waterford TD David Cullinane isn’t in favour of that proposal:

“If money can be saved and efficiencies can be achieved, then they should. At the same time, there’s a number of changes being proposed that don’t make sense. Waterford city and county is big enough in my opinion to have it’s own division.”