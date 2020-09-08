Mairead McGuinness is to be Ireland’s new European Commissioner.

She will take over the Financial services, Financial stability and Capital markets portfolio.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement after the vacancy arose following the resignation of Kilkenny-man Phil Hogan.

He stepped down following controversy over his movements while in Ireland and his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden on August 19th.

Ms von der Leyen had invited the Government to present suitable candidates for a replacement commissioner, requesting the nomination of “a woman and a man”.

The Government put forward Ms McGuiness and Andrew McDowell for the role.