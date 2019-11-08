There are reports that the main suspect in the the kidnapping and torture of Kevin Lunney has died.

The man, in his 50s, reportedly took ill when police were searching his home in Derbyshire, England this morning.

Gardai could not immediately confirm his death.

Searches are taking place at a number of locations in Ireland and the UK this morning in relation to Lunney’s abduction and torture.

As well as the operation in Derbyshire, five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin are also being searched.

More as we get it.