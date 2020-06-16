*Update: The McCann family have released an official statement, outlining the below claims reported by several British media outlets this morning about her death are “false”.

A German prosecutor has said he now has ‘concrete evidence’ that German paedophile ‘Christian B’ killed Madeline McCann.

According to The Sun and The Mirror, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has reportedly written to Madeline’s parents to inform them that she is dead.

While Scotland Yard has been partially briefed, the lead investigator says he cannot publically reveal the evidence at this moment.

Wolters did, however, concede that there is no forensic evidence as of yet.

The McCann family’s Portuguese lawyer, Rogerio Alves, has since responded to the German prosecutor’s claim, urging him to share the evidence they’re withholding.

“I understand what the McCann family lawyer is saying. I sympathise with the parents but if we reveal more details to them it might jeopardise the investigation”, Wolters responded.

The news comes after an Irish woman detailed similarities between her attacker and ‘Christian B’ last week.

Hazel Behan, who has waivered her anonymity, was just 20-years-of-age when she was raped by a man in her apartment at Praia da Rocha – just 30 minutes from Praia da Luz.

Speaking to The Guardian, Behan says “her mind was blown” when she read how Christian B attacked a 72-year-old American woman in 2005.

She says the planning, tools and tactics used all bore similarities to her own awful experience in 2004.

Behan, who then worked in Portugal as a holiday kiddie rep, says the man spoke English with a German accent, had piercing blue eyes, a distinctive birthmark on his thigh, and was about 6ft 1in in height.

Hans Christian Wolters is still calling for more information about ‘Christian B’:

“We think the suspect has committed more crimes possibly against British people, Irish and Americans. We think there are more victims of sexual crimes [committed by Christian B].”